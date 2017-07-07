Healthcare Reform Protest in Louisville

Five people protesting GOP plans for healthcare reform were cited at Senator Mitch McConnell's Louisville office.



The protestors say they represent the thousands of Kentuckians whose healthcare will be affected by the Senate bill. Future protests are planned and will occur throughout the Commonwealth.



One of the protestors, Katina Cummings, says her A.C.A. story has been good, but she is concerned that a repeal could have repercussions, such as increased ER visits and decreased elder care. She was charged with failure to comply when she refused to leave.



U.S. Representative John Yarmuth from Louisville is holding his own healthcare town hall on Sunday to hear constituents' concerns.