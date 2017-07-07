Healthcare Reform Protest in Louisville - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Healthcare Reform Protest in Louisville

Posted: Updated:
Louisville, KY -

Five people protesting GOP plans for healthcare reform were cited at Senator Mitch McConnell's Louisville office.
 
The protestors say they represent the thousands of Kentuckians whose healthcare will be affected by the Senate bill. Future protests are planned and will occur throughout the Commonwealth.
 
One of the protestors, Katina Cummings, says her A.C.A. story has been good, but she is concerned that a repeal could have repercussions, such as increased ER visits and decreased elder care. She was charged with failure to comply when she refused to leave.
 
U.S. Representative John Yarmuth from Louisville is holding his own healthcare town hall on Sunday to hear constituents' concerns.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.