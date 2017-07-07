FBI Investigating Attack of Flight Attendant

The FBI is investigating after a passenger attacked a Delta flight attendant in mid- air. The flight attendant and another passenger were hurt when some on board intervened to stop the man.

The passengers who were on Delta Flight 129.had to wait to get to Beijing after their plane was forced to turn around mid-flight. They returned to Seattle after a 23-year-old Florida man in first class started acting agitated. Another passenger, who did not want to be identified, saw what happened next.

“He started going toward the exit door, where a flight attendant tried to subdue him, where she got punched, and then another guy came in and tried to help. And he got drilled, too.”

The situation escalated quickly. Two bottles of wine were broken on the passenger’s head, and then a scuffle broke out. Even passengers back in coach knew the situation was serious.

The flight attendant was injured trying to subdue the passenger. She was hit twice, while the man who was hit in the head bleeding.

The alleged assailant was arrested and handcuffed, feet and hands bound, and deplaned in a wheelchair.

Two people were transported to the hospital. The rest of the passengers were rebooked on a flight late last night to Beijing. Witnesses say he was focused on the emergency door, saying he needed to get air.

The FBI says there are no indications the incident was a threat to national security.