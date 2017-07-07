Trump and Putin, Finally Face-to-Face

The much-anticipated meeting between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has finally happened during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.



President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down for their first face-to-face meeting.



North Korea and Syria are on the agenda, but with only 30 minutes to talk (including translation time), White House officials don't expect much to be accomplished.



While Russian interference in the presidential election was not expected to come up, the President raised the issue on Twitter this morning saying, "Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful!"



It wasn't all Putin and Russia today. The President also had a meeting with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.



Pena Nieto cancelled a meeting with President Trump at the White House earlier this year after a dispute over the border wall.



Demonstrators continue their violent protests outside the summit. They blame G-20 leaders for problems including climate change and the migration crisis. They even successfully blocked Melania Trump from leaving her hotel this morning.



President Trump meets with China's president tomorrow. Relations between the two countries have suffered a bit over how much support China is willing to give in order to stop North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.