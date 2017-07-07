Juveniles Posing as Gravel Workers in Custody

Two juveniles are in custody for posing as gravel workers and stealing a person’s wallet.

Warren County Sheriff's deputies say the two juveniles were driving a dump truck with blacktop written on the side and offering to put gravel on peoples drive ways. When one person agreed, the two asked for a piece of paper to write a receipt and then stole the victim’s wallet.

The two juvenile males were found in Franklin, Kentucky and taken into custody for burglary and theft.

Warren County Sheriff's deputies are warning the public this type of activity is a scam.