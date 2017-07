The Barren County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing incident.

Around 3 P.M. on Thursday, deputies responded to North Needmore Acres Road in reports to two individuals covered in blood that showed up to a neighbor’s home.

The two individuals told authorities that they got into an altercation with a female who pulled out an edged weapon and attacked them.

Both were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is on-going.