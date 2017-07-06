WKU Fraternity Biking Coast-to-Coast for Charity

WKU fraternity members took a fundraising pit stop in Bowling Green Thursday night after biking coast to coast for a good cause.

Members of Phi Gamma Delta are still on their Bike4Alz journey that began this May and spans from California to Virginia, where they stop along the way to engage with communities and fund raise for ending Alzheimer's.

Their main philanthropy event, Bike4Alz began in 2010 as a way to honor one of their brother's grandfathers who passed from the disease and as their 5th trip comes to a close, one biker notes they've raised nearly $200,000 over the years towards research at Alzheimer's Association.

Logan Carroll says that while they appreciate the support back home, this trip is not about them--it's about supporting those affected by alzheimers and ending it with this generation.

"This is a way to make some noise about this disease, because it's kind of like a ticking time bomb with the baby boomer generation getting older. So, I'm riding to prove that even though I'm tired and doing this, this is nothing compared to the caregivers that are in memory units working with patients with Alzheimers disease."

To donate to their organization, visit www.Bike4Alz.org.