Stuff the Bus Tour Makes a Stop in Central City

The 3rd Annual Stuff the Bus Tour just touched down in Central City.

The event kicked off at Bluegrass Cellular in Central City Thursday morning, marking its 12th anniversary and the 3rd year of the tour.

Stuff the Bus was created to help kids in South Central Kentucky start off the new year with new school supplies and Elizabeth Thomas, Customer Care Manager of their location says they expect to see a lot of happy children in the community starting school this fall,

“We have a very giving community. Anytime that we host anything like that people are coming outside to the woodworks to help us and the great thing is that it all comes back to our community, so each Bluegrass store it all comes back to that community.”

You can stop by their store Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to drop off supplies or money donations.

