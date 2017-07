A new principal started this week at Allen-County Scottsville High School.



Joseph Cosby has been chosen to head the 930-student school. He will also continue to serve as administrator for the Allen County Career and Technical Center.



Cosby is excited to head both schools. He says he wants to lead schools with "a culture of learning rather than a focus on test scores".



He says he'll be ready for the arrival of students on Thursday, August 10th.