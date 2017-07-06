Potential Photo of Earhart Uncovered

When Amelia Earhart disappeared in the South Pacific 80 years ago, she made headlines around the world.



She was attempting to become the first woman to circumnavigate the globe. She made it to South America, Africa, India, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Guinea. On July 2nd, she took off for Howland Island, but never made it.



U.S. investigators concluded she crashed and died somewhere in the Pacific. The plane and her remains were never found. Dozens of searches over 8 decades have come up empty until, possibly, now.



Les Kinney, a retired federal investigator who spent years searching for Earhart, believes he has solved the mystery and reveals the evidence in a History Channel special airing this Sunday.



He thinks the U.S. government may have engaged in a cover-up, based on a photograph showing a man and woman, a photograph he claims was misfiled in a Navy file.



Expert Kent Gibson analyzed the photo, and believes the man is Fred Noonan, Earhart's navigator. He says the woman is Amelia Earhart.



Dorothy Cochrane, Aeronautics Curator with the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, is skeptical. She's also confident that the fascination with exactly what happened to Amelia Earhart will be with us for years to come.