Colorado Officials Combating Wild Fires at Ski Resort

As fire crews in Colorado try to beat back the quickly spreading fire, officials here are worried about the dry timber that's feeding it.



The wildfire exploded inside White River National Forest on Wednesday, throwing smoke high into the air and forcing hundreds of evacuations and putting the town of Breckenridge on notice.



People inside the neighborhood about 3 miles from the fire line were told to pack their things quickly.



Firefighters, aerial tankers, and helicopters are coordinating their efforts to keep the fire at bay. However, as the sun rises, the fighters are worried that the wind will keep the fuel going.



The fire is one of several across the West, including one that was burning near a nuclear facility in Washington State. That fire is mostly contained and is not threatening any of the site’s nuclear facilities.