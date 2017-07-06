Trump Wants World to Confront North Korea - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Trump Wants World to Confront North Korea

Posted: Updated:

President Trump is making headlines on some global issues as he travels overseas.  Ahead of tomorrow's G-20 summit, The President said the world should confront North Korea and he also had some criticism for Russia before his much-anticipated meeting with president Vladimir Putin.

President Trump has arrived in Germany in preparation for the G-20 Summit, which kicks off Friday.

One key topic will be North Korea's burgeoning nuclear program. In Warsaw Thursday, the President was vague about how the U.S. would respond. He will hold his first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. However, this morning he delivered perhaps his strongest criticism of Russian activities since taking office.

The White House confirms the President will talk about Syria and ISIS during the meeting tomorrow, but it's unlikely he will bring up Russian meddling in the presidential election. The President has struggled to articulate his thoughts on whether Russia did or did not interfere, but he definitely blames President Obama for failing to take action during the election.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.