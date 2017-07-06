Trump Wants World to Confront North Korea

President Trump is making headlines on some global issues as he travels overseas. Ahead of tomorrow's G-20 summit, The President said the world should confront North Korea and he also had some criticism for Russia before his much-anticipated meeting with president Vladimir Putin.

President Trump has arrived in Germany in preparation for the G-20 Summit, which kicks off Friday.

One key topic will be North Korea's burgeoning nuclear program. In Warsaw Thursday, the President was vague about how the U.S. would respond. He will hold his first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. However, this morning he delivered perhaps his strongest criticism of Russian activities since taking office.

The White House confirms the President will talk about Syria and ISIS during the meeting tomorrow, but it's unlikely he will bring up Russian meddling in the presidential election. The President has struggled to articulate his thoughts on whether Russia did or did not interfere, but he definitely blames President Obama for failing to take action during the election.