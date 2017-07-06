I-65 Connector Opens After Lengthy Construction

After over a decade, the new I-65 connector to U.S. 31-W By-pass is finally open.



Dozens of community members and leaders, as well as state and federal officials, gathered on I-65 for the official ribbon cutting of the connection project to the Kentucky Transpark.



Warren County Judge Executive Michael Buchanon, Congressman Brett Guthrie, and others spoke about the excitement of the project's finish since its' development back in 2003.



Officials say the project's completion gives travelers another access point to Warren County and it is vital for attracting more businesses and jobs to south central Kentucky.