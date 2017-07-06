Mitch McConnell Not a Fan of Trump’s Tweets

You might think the Republican Senate Majority Leader would offer an unqualified defense of president Donald Trump's performance so far... Well that's not so.

While back in his home state of Kentucky Wednesday... Senator Mitch McConnell let it be known he doesn't support everything the president does... Like tweeting.

Senator McConnell also spoke on health care, saying he is against repealing Obamacare now and replacing it later.

He favors repeal and replace at the same time, because he says the private health insurance market is collapsing across the country.