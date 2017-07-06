New Video of Murray State Explosion Released

(WPSD / NBC NEWS)

Video released Wednesday shows the moment of an explosion at a college dorm in Kentucky.

A building camera across from the dorm at Murray State University caught the exact moment of last week's explosion.

The force of the explosion in Murray, Kentucky was so strong, it moved the camera.

But if you look closely, you can see additional impact on the side of the dorm.

Investigators believe natural gas spontaneously combusted.

Two people were injured... One was treated at the scene and one who was hospitalized has since been released.

The explosion is still under investigation.