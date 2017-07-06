Lee County Woman Survives Bullet Richochet - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Lee County Woman Survives Bullet Richochet

Authorities in Lee County Kentucky are investigating after a woman was reportedly hit in the neck by a bullet during a fireworks display.

As far as who shot it? No one seems to know.  The woman says if the bullet moved an inch closer to her brain... She would be dead.

Debbie Dunaway is back home after spending the night at UK hospital.

The bullet that was in her head now sit on her coffee table... a memento of how close she came to death.

She says she was with her husband, watching the fireworks in Beattyville, when she was hit with some projectile.

At first, she thought it was a fireworks shell... turns out it was a bullet. She was conscious for the entire night as doctors removed the foreign object.

