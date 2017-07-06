One Person Missing After Dramatic Water Rescue in Tennessee - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

One Person Missing After Dramatic Water Rescue in Tennessee

Posted: Updated:
Cummins Falls State Park, TN -

(WSMV/NBC NEWS)

One woman is still missing after close to 40 people were rescued from fast moving waters in Tennessee.

Jackson County Emergency Officials say a flash flood caused the creek at Cummins Falls State Park to swell Wednesday afternoon.

That's when crews worked to rescue people trapped on the banks and on an island in the rushing waters.

Officials say 27 people were trapped on the side of the gorge, three on an island in the middle of the creek, and 10 people trapped downstream from the falls.

Only a 73-year-old woman remains unaccounted for.

Officials say the water rose about three feet in a matter of minutes.

