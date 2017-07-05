SoKY Reacts to North Korea's Latest Missile Launch

Locals are feeling many emotions after the news that North Korea's latest missile launch is in fact an intercontinental ballistic missile--the kind capable of reaching the United States.

According to NBC News, some experts believe this test, the first Pyongyang has done so successfully, proves the missile can travel nearly 5,000 miles and has the capability to hit Alaska.

Whether the missile can deliver a nuclear warhead is unknown, as there is no evidence the North Korean's have mastered the technology to miniaturize it to fit inside a rocket.

In response to this latest test, the U.S. and South Korea conducted a massive joint military exercise, launching exponential amounts of missiles into the East Sea.

Locals are feeling mixed emotions about their safety after the news, and the government's ability to keep the U.S. at peace.

India Hooks of Bowling Green urges, "whether it's United States or another country that they attack, I think it's a grave concern and it would be ridiculous to not consider it a huge, massive concern," and while local resident Donald Howell shares the same concern, he say's he's unsure of his safety lying in the governments hands--"right now I'm not sure we've got the right people in place to handle this, so I don't know what's going to happen to us." Greg Ellemburg of Bowling Green gives his opinion on tackling the concern, voicing, "I think we're in a really unprecedented area right now with this and unfortunately, it's very scary for us as a country, and family and we clearly need to get it resolved. We need to try and be as aggressive as we can without causing war, but we need to be able to react when necessary." Local resident Allison Midgette says she's feeling even more proud of her country after this Independence day and believes "we can pull it together. We'll be alright no matter what happens."