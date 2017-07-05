Museum to Offer Free Admission Every Wednesday in July

The Kentucky Museum at Western Kentucky University is offering free admission every Wednesday this month.

Those working at the museum say this is a way to say thank you to the community and offer those who haven't visited before or in a while to come explore their exhibits at no cost.

Sandy Staebell, the museum's collection curator urges what a great opportunity this is to view their many changing and long term exhibits with your kids or family visiting this summer--showcasing local, national, and international art and history.

"We just put up an exhibit of the art produced by our children in our June summer camp program, and that's always fun to see the creativity that our area children possess. We have a great exhibit on Kentucky and the Civil War--which you see behind me. We also have an exhibit of 20th century quilts, so anybody who's interested in quilt making or textiles should come on out and see that."

The museum is located inside of the Kentucky Building on WKU's campus and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.