Sunscreen Ingredients Not for Everyone

If you plan to spend summer weekends in the sun, chances are you'll bring your sunscreen. Slathering on sunscreen is an essential ritual of summer to guard against the sun's harmful rays. However, sunscreen’s ingredients aren't for everyone.

What if there was a more natural way to protect your skin? Researchers in Wales say they've found a natural alternative to synthetic sunscreen. It’s a tiny type of algae that live in the sea and protect themselves from dangerous sunrays.

Dr. Carole Llewellyn from Swansea University says, "They do this by producing a suite of compounds that have very high absorption properties. So, they actually screen out the harsh conditions of the sun, the ultra-violet rays."

Dr. Llewellyn and her team grew the 'micro-algae' under ultraviolet light in a lab. They could extract the elements that screen out ultra-violet light, and hope to get high enough concentrations to make it economical to include into commercial sunscreen products.

Scientists are still experimenting with micro-algae, but say its ability to grow just about anywhere could give it a bright future.

Researchers say companies have expressed interest in this type of 'natural sunscreen.', but they say bringing it to the market will be challenging because synthetic sunscreens are cheap to produce in mass quantities.

