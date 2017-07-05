Family of Alabama Rape Victim Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The family of a former University of Alabama student who was allegedly raped and later took her own life has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Megan Rondini's parents say her rape claims were mishandled by sheriff's investigators and school officials. They also believe her alleged rapist escaped prosecution because he came from a prominent and wealthy family.



Megan Rondini spoke to a sheriff's investigator hours after escaping her alleged rapist's house. She thought that she was being treated like a suspect. That’s because when she fled, Rondini says she found and accidentally fired her alleged attacker's gun, and also took $3 from his wallet to pay for cab fare.



Investigators also questioned Terry Bunn Jr., the man Rondini said raped her.



A grand jury later declined to indict Bunn, whose family owns a large construction company in town.



A federal lawsuit filed by the Rondinis Monday accuses Bunn, the sheriff's department, and two university officials of causing Megan “extreme depression, anxiety, PTSD, feelings of worthlessness and hopelessness, which directly led to Megan's loss of life."



Rondini committed suicide in February 2016, shortly after transferring to a college in Texas.



The University of Alabama told CBS This Morning its employees “handled their responsibilities with care at all times keeping Megan's well-being as their absolute highest priority."



Bunn's attorney said: "the allegations against my client as set forth in this baseless lawsuit are simply false. No sexual assault occurred."



The Sheriff's office wouldn't comment for this story. The Rondinis say no amount of money will bring their daughter back, but any money they win through the lawsuit will be given to groups that help rape victims.



Had she not taken her own life, Megan would have graduated this year.