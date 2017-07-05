NYPD Officer Murdered in Parked Police Vehicle

A New York City police officer is dead after being ambushed overnight in the Bronx. The NYPD says the officer was inside a parked mobile command unit when 34-year-old Alexander Bonds walked up and shot her in the head, fewer than three hours after the city's July Fourth fireworks ended. Police shot and killed Bonds about a block away.

An early morning police patrol was interrupted by a violent ambush. Suspect Alexander Bonds allegedly walked up to an NYPD mobile command post window and opened fire, striking Officer Miosotis Familia in the head.

Her frantic partner's desperate call for help came moments after the shooting. Officer Familia, a 12-year NYPD veteran and mother of 3, was rushed to St. Barnaba’s hospital, where Mayor Bill De Blasio said she was shot while doing a job she loved.

The NYPD released a picture of the gun allegedly used in the shooting and called on the public for help.

Sources tell CBS News that Bonds was on parole for a robbery in Syracuse, New York.

During the shootout with police, an innocent bystander was shot in the stomach, but is in stable condition.

