3 people have been arrested after a weekend burglary, including the man police say stabbed a man during a break-in.



Police say 35-year-old Hubert Smith, 27-year-old Alyssa Perez, and 48-year-old Steven Linney are charged with breaking into a home on Ashland Drive in Franklin County.



Smith is also charged with assault for an incident last month, when police say he stabbed a man who confronted him during another robbery.