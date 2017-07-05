U.S. & South Korea Send Missile Message to North Korea

U.S. and South Korean missiles shot into the sky Wednesday. While they hit the sea, the message was aimed at North Korea.



The move comes one day after North Korea successfully test fired its first intercontinental ballistic missile. The Hawsong-14 can reach Alaska.



Secretary of State Rex Tillerson issued a statement saying, "Global action is required to stop a global threat" He also said, "The U.S. will never accept a nuclear-armed North Korea."



President Trump has pushed China to intervene with economic pressure on North Korea, but to no avail. The President fired off a tweet this morning pointing out China has increased trade with Pyongyang, and he added, "So much for China working with us - but we had to give it a try."



China and Russia say they oppose any attempt to resolve the crisis by force, and have proposed the U.S. and South Korea end joint exercises in the region in exchange for the North suspending weapons tests.



The U.N. Security Council is holding an emergency meeting this afternoon, but Russia and China have veto power, making new sanctions against North Korea unlikely.



President Trump will also discuss the issue directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin when he arrives in Germany Friday for the start of the G-20 summit.

