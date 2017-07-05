Deadly Shooting Leads to Bomb Scare in Clay County - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Deadly Shooting Leads to Bomb Scare in Clay County

A deadly shooting turned into a bomb scare in Clay County Tuesday morning.
 
Police say 34-year old Jody Sevier showed up at his ex-girlfriend's house on Highway 24/67 late Monday night. The two had a troubled history, according to police.
 
Tuesday morning Sevier confronted Matthew Caldwell at her home, and Caldwell shot and killed him.
 
Neighbors watched as police swarmed their street, which was shut down when a suspicious item was spotted in Sevier's car. Units from Frankfort were called in, but discovered the item was a commercial firework explosive.

