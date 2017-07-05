BG Teen Charged with Rape of a Minor

A Bowling Green teen is in custody charged with the rape of a minor.



18-year-old Nelson Romero is charged with rape, sodomy, possessing and/or purchasing alcohol under the age of 21, and unlawful transaction with a minor.



Romero allegedly forced a minor, whose age has not been released, to have sex with him while staying at his friend’s home on Louisville Road on July 1st.



The victim’s family contacted Warren County Sheriff's deputies who then took Romero into custody. He's being held in the Warren County Regional Jail.

