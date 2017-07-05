New Video Released of Gatlinburg Wildfires

New video has been released of the Tennessee wildfire last November as officers helped people evacuate the area.

The Sevierville Police Department released this dashcam video from a patrol car making the rounds on the night of November 28th.

Officers came extremely close to the fire as they drove around... And at times... Straight through flames.

Fourteen thousand people fled the Gatlinburg area near The Great Smoky Mountains National Park where the fire started.

Many people were visiting the popular tourist destination, pigeon forge, the home of Dolly Parton’s theme park, Dollywood.

The fire killed 14 people and damaged 25-hundred homes and buildings.