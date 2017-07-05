Bevin Won’t Attend Fancy Farm

The public clash between Kentucky’s two most powerful politicians will have to wait another year.

A spokesman for Matt Bevin says the governor will skip the annual "political speaking" at the fancy farm picnic, a Kentucky tradition that forces politicians to trade insults on statewide television... All while enduring heckling from hundreds of partisans.

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear has already confirmed he will attend, meaning his comments in his bitter feud with Bevin could go unanswered at Kentucky’s premier political event.

It's a reverse from last year, when Bevin spoke but Beshear skipped the event to attend his children's play.



Bevin spokesman Woody Maglinger said the governor had a "previously scheduled commitment" on the first Saturday in August, which has been the date for the fancy farm picnic for decades.

