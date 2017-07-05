More States Refuse to Surrender Voter Info - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

More States Refuse to Surrender Voter Info

Washington, DC -

(WLEX) - More Secretaries of State are joining Alison Lundergan Grimes in refusing to provide extensive voter registration information to the Trump Administration.

The President's Voter Integrity Commission is facing resistance from both red and blue states as they say they are trying to track down proof of widespread voter fraud. 

Many Secretaries of State say that the request is stepping on toes.

More than 40 states have turned down the President's request, at least in some part.

