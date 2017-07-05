Friends and Family Remember Lost Ones Killed in an Accident - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Friends and Family Remember Lost Ones Killed in an Accident

Nelson County, KY -

(WLEX) - Classmates and friends of two Hardin County teens, killed in a crash in Nelson County over the weekend, remember the two students.

17 year old Hugo Guerrero, his brother 22 year old Daniel and 16 year old Rylee Razon all died after hitting a rock wall on the Bluegrass Parkway.

Friends of Guerrero and Razon say that they spent a lot of time together recently and even took a trip to Louisville to enjoy the summer.

Even though the school is closed, Central Hardin Principal, Tim Issacs, says that staff will be available to students to help with any grieving.
 

