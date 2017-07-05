Deadly Fireworks Accident in Corydon

(WLEX) - A man is dead after a fireworks accident in Corydon, Kentucky early in the week.

25 year old Michael Osborne was in town visiting with friends and was one of the men lighting fireworks here in front of the house, while others sat back there to watch from the garage.

Witnesses say the firework Osborne was lighting had two fireworks in the tube -- one of which had successfully gone off.

When the other firework didn't go off, Osborne walked up to the tube to check on it. That's when the firework wedged inside exploded… the force hit his chest and knocked him on the ground.

Witnesses say another man on scene tried to give him CPR before emergency crews arrived.

Deputies say Osborne was taken to Methodist Hospital where he was declared dead.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

