Cops and Cones Making Impact in Louisville

On Saturday, some of Louisville’s finest took the time to dish out the scoop to some grateful kids.



Members of the Louisville Metro Police Department passed out cones of tasty ice cream to kids, their parents, and anyone who was shopping at the Kroger on Mud Lane.



They call this their "Cops and Cones: Operation Safe Serve". It's a community outreach program designed to let the public stop by and talk to the police one-on-one.



"It fosters a positive relationship with the community. The officers really enjoy it, the public really enjoys it, [and it] allows us to interact with people in a positive atmosphere," Maj. Kim Burbrink said.



Other events that are part of the program include neighborhood walks and Coffee with a Cop.

