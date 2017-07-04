Historian Seeks to Locate Missing Liberty Bell Replica

It's the 4th of July, and a patriotic mystery is brewing in Washington D.C.

The city council historian is trying to find a 2,000-pound replica of the Liberty Bell lost decades ago.

It sat outside the district's Wilson Building from the 1950s until around 1980 when it was removed for Pennsylvania Avenue restorations, but it never came back.

So the historian is here today, to enlist the public's help to relocate this missing bell.

Josh Gibson says the district and the states received a copy of the bell from the Treasury Department after a national savings bond program.

Maryland's copy is in Annapolis. Virginia's in Charlottesville. Maybe someone has seen D.S.’s somewhere.

Gibson already has found another significant object. He recovered and had repaired a honorary plaque for district citizens who served in World War II. Now, he hopes the city's replica of the Philadelphia Liberty Bell will return to its rightful place, too.