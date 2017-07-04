North Korea Tests Powerful Missile

North Korea tested what it claims is an intercontinental ballistic missile with the power to possibly reach Alaska. It flew higher and longer than any previous test.



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un celebrated his country's latest missile test.



This one flew for nearly 40 minutes and reached an altitude of about 1500 miles before splashing into the Sea of Japan about 600 miles from the launch site.



With a projected range of more than 4000 miles, it would be capable of hitting all of Alaska, but not the continental United States or Hawaii.



State television reported it was a Hwasong-14 inter-continental ballistic missile, and that would be a first. Pentagon analysts say it was more likely a intermediate range missile.



President Trump fired off a late-night tweet calling for China to step up its pressure on North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program. That's a move China appears unwilling to make.



During a call Monday with Chinese president Xi Jinping, the New York Times reports President Trump warned Xi the U.S. is prepared to act on its own to deal with North Korea.



But former CIA Deputy Director Mike Morell says options are limited, and a military strike is off the table.



China and Russia are proposing the U.S. and South Korea refrain from joint military exercises in the region in exchange for North Korea halting its tests.



The White House confirmed today that President Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit in Germany Friday. The White House says it has no agenda for the talks, but North Korea is likely to come up.