Missing Munfordville Man Murdered, Suspect Apprehended

A missing person case leads to a Munfordville man being found dead and a Mammoth Cave man charged with his murder.



Just before noon on Monday Kentucky State Police responded to 218 Old Main Street to assist the Munfordville Police Department on a missing person case where signs of foul play were seen inside the victim’s apartment.



Police found the missing man, 58-year-old Timothy Devore, dead inside his car located in the city limits of Munfordville.



28-year-old Nicholas Wilson, an acquaintance of Devore, was identified by KSP as a suspect and has been arrested and charged with Devore's murder.



The investigation is on-going.