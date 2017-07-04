Missing Munfordville Man Murdered, Suspect Apprehended - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Missing Munfordville Man Murdered, Suspect Apprehended

Munfordville, KY -

A missing person case leads to a Munfordville man being found dead and a Mammoth Cave man charged with his murder.
 
Just before noon on Monday Kentucky State Police responded to 218 Old Main Street to assist the Munfordville Police Department on a missing person case where signs of foul play were seen inside the victim’s apartment.
 
Police found the missing man, 58-year-old Timothy Devore, dead inside his car located in the city limits of Munfordville.
 
28-year-old Nicholas Wilson, an acquaintance of Devore, was identified by KSP as a suspect and has been arrested and charged with Devore's murder.
 
The investigation is on-going.

