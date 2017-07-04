Party Shooting Suspect At-Large in Bowling Green

A shooting suspect is at large and considered armed and dangerous after an early morning altercation.

The Warren County Sheriff’s office responded to a shooting between two Bowling Green men at 1300 Brookwood Drive at about 1 a.m. this morning.

Through investigation, they determined a large party was underway when the suspect, 20-year-old Rudolph “Rudy” Rankins, shot 20-year-old Ryan Lambert.

Lambert has since been treated for injuries and released from the hospital.

Rankins fled on foot and there is a warrant out for his arrest.

He also has multiple outstanding warrants unrelated to this crime.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says he is considered armed and dangerous and urges anyone with information of his whereabouts to contact them at (270) 842-1633.

