The Edmonson County Sheriff’s office is permanently extending its hours.

As of Wednesday, the office will be open from 7:30 am- 4:30 pm during the week.

According to a news release, this will allow citizens an extra half hour upon opening and closing to conduct business.

Office hours for Saturday will stay 8 am- 12 pm.

They will be closed on July 3rd and 4th for the Independence Day holiday.