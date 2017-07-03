Study Finds Canned Foods Linked to Health Issues

A chemical in the lining of canned food has been linked to an increased risk of diabetes and obesity.

According a new report, the chemical is being used less but can still be found in plenty of products.



It's been removed from baby products, re-usable water bottles, and most toys. However, the concerning chemical, Bisphenol A, or BPA, is still in a lot of food packaging.



The Center for Environmental Health recently tested more than 250 cans purchased at supermarkets and dollar stores and found that nearly 40% still contain BPA. That figure is down from 67% two years ago, but it's still much too high.



BPA is used in can linings, but studies show it can seep into the food. The FDA says BPA is safe at the current levels occurring in foods, but the state of California recently listed BPA as a chemical known to cause reproductive toxicity.



Several major food manufacturers have either taken BPA out of their products or are in the process of doing so, with some companies even adding a BPA free label.



The supermarkets whose cans were tested for the study say they are working with manufacturers to phase BPA out of all the cans in their stores.

