Connecticut Town Protecting Bald Eagle Family from Fireworks

Fourth of July fireworks are being discouraged in a Connecticut town.

Authorities in Columbia, Connecticut are asking residents this year to forgo shooting off fireworks for the sake of a family of bald eagles.

Last summer, a pair of eagles became the first to call Columbia lake home since the species returned to the state in 1992. This spring, a baby eagle appeared in the couple’s nest. The bird should be ready to fly in a couple of weeks.

The town has shared a letter urging residents to avoid shooting off fireworks during their Fourth of July celebrations. Anyone found to have set off fireworks leading to harm would be prosecuted and could face fines and jail time.

