Man Charged with Road Rage Killing of Recent Graduate

The man accused of killing a teenage girl during an apparent road rage attack in Pennsylvania is in custody today. Police arrested 28-year-old David Desper on Sunday. He's charged with murdering 18-year-old Bianca Roberson. The recent high school graduate died after she was shot in the head this past Wednesday.



Bianca Roberson’s parents sat in silence on Sunday as authorities announced the arrest of the man that allegedly killed their daughter.



David Desper turned himself into police early Sunday morning. He was arrested and charged with first and third-degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime, and reckless endangerment.



According to police, Desper and Roberson were attempting to merge into a single lane of a suburban Philadelphia highway Wednesday afternoon. As they drove side-by-side, jockeying for position, Desper pulled out a gun and fired at Roberson, striking her in the left side of the head.



After a three-day manhunt, investigators recovered Desper 's red pickup truck, and at Desper’s home, a 40-caliber handgun suspected of being used in the shooting. According to court documents, Desper had a permit to carry the gun.



Roberson was apparently on her way back from shopping when the incident occurred. She was preparing for her first year at Jacksonville university.



A source close to Desper 's family told CBS news they are devastated. His attorney declined to comment except to say that Desper voluntarily surrendered himself to police.



He is being held in the Chester County prison without bail.