President Trump Sets Off Some "Fireworks" on Twitter

President Trump is spending the day at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club before heading back to Washington, D.C. tonight for 4th of July celebrations.



He set off some fireworks on Twitter this weekend with a media bashing video. Mr. Trump drew criticism after tweeted a doctored video showing him punching someone with a CNN logo pasted over his head.



CNN called it, quote, "a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters. He is involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office."



Thomas Bossert, the President's Homeland Security adviser, defended the tweet, saying, "There's a lot of cable news shows that reach directly into hundreds of thousands of viewers and they're really not always fair to the President."



Monday morning the President took to Twitter again, complaining the media is overlooking his administration's accomplishments.



Over the weekend, the President's tweets seemed to overshadow several calls to foreign leaders ahead of this week's G20 summit.



The president reached out to Chinese president Xi Jinping and Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe to discuss the threat from North Korea.



He's also preparing for a much-anticipated meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summi