Glasgow Doctor Returns from Healthcare Trip to White House

WNKY News

Glasgow Doctor Returns from Healthcare Trip to White House

Posted: Updated:
Glasgow, KY -

A Glasgow physician is back from the White House after being invited to attend a listening session on healthcare this June.
 
Doctor William Thornbury was one of thirteen from across the country invited to discuss how healthcare laws have affected their practices over the years, sharing his experiences with officials such as Tom Price, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Seema Verma, administrator of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
 
The two ideas Dr. Thornbury suggested are supporting direct primary care initiatives between a physician and their patient, rather than syphoning the money through insurance, and expanding tele-medicine, which means insurance would cover doctors to work off the clock and diagnose their patients over the phone rather than using a sick day to come in.

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

