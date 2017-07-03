Storage Unit Burglars Apprehended

Eight people are indicted for a string of storage unit burglaries back in January.



44-year-old Christopher Ford of Bowling Green, 30-year-old Anthony Crafton of Elkton, 23-year-old Brandon Golden of Bowling Green, 43-year-old Peter Strickland of Bowling Green, 35-year-old Jeffrey Alexander of Bowling Green, 47-year-old Jeffrey Johnson of Bowling Green, 28-year-old Sue Ann Vanbuskirk of Franklin and 48-year-old Filbert Juarez of Bowling Green were indicted Wednesday on organized crime charges.



All are facing numerous charges, including burglary and theft, from various storage unit burglaries in January.