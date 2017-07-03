Storage Unit Burglars Apprehended - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Storage Unit Burglars Apprehended

Posted: Updated:
Bowling Green, KY -

Eight people are indicted for a string of storage unit burglaries back in January.
 
44-year-old Christopher Ford of Bowling Green, 30-year-old Anthony Crafton of Elkton, 23-year-old Brandon Golden of Bowling Green, 43-year-old Peter Strickland of Bowling Green, 35-year-old Jeffrey Alexander of Bowling Green, 47-year-old Jeffrey Johnson of Bowling Green, 28-year-old Sue Ann Vanbuskirk of Franklin and 48-year-old Filbert Juarez of Bowling Green were indicted Wednesday on organized crime charges.
 
All are facing numerous charges, including burglary and theft, from various storage unit burglaries in January.

