Stuff the Bus Tour Kicks Off in Russellville

The Stuff The Bus tour kicked off this morning in Russellville!



Area residents began dropping off donated school supplies at the Bluegrass Cellular location in Russellville earlier this morning.



This year will mark the 12th anniversary of the event, and the 3rd year for the Stuff The Bus tour. Stuff The Bus was created to help kids in south central Kentucky start off the new year with new school supplies.



Some people associated with the event understand the need because they were in similar situations growing up.



The next Stuff The Bus tour stop will be July 6th at the Bluegrass Cellular in Central City.

