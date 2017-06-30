KSP Urging Driving Safety This Holiday Weekend

Food, fun and fireworks - that's how many of us will be celebrating this Fourth of July weekend. State troopers, however, want to remind you that they will be out in full force, looking for impaired drivers.



From July 1st to July 5th of 2016, Kentucky State Police arrested 428 people for driving under the influence. 71 of those arrests involved DUI-related crashes, 10 of which were fatal.



With these numbers in mind, troopers say to have a plan and designate a driver before you start celebrating. They also say to be patient and allow for extra time when travelling to your destinations.

