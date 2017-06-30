High Speed Chase Crosses Kentucky/Indiana State Line

(WAVE) - A lengthy police pursuit that at times accelerated to high speeds, went on for about 40 minutes Thursday crossing a state line.

What may have started off as a purse snatching near Louisville, Kentucky escalated into a multi-county, two-state police chase.

The Louisville Metro Police Department say it started in Shively, about seven miles outside of Louisville.

At times, up to 22 law enforcement vehicles pursuing the driver of this maroon pick-up truck as he snaked through baseball fields and passed tennis courts.

The chase spiraled through back roads before crossing the state line into Indiana.

It all came to an end when the driver drove across a field and was blocked by a line of trees.

