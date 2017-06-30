Officer Involved Shoot Out in Texas - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Officer Involved Shoot Out in Texas

San Antonio, TX -

A police officer is in grave condition after a shooting in downtown San Antonio.

Police say two officers were on routine patrol when they stopped two individuals.

As the officers were exiting their vehicle, police say they were immediately fired upon by one of the suspects.

They say one officer was struck in the head and the other was hit in the stomach.

One of the officers returned fire... Striking the suspect.

Officials say both officers were taken to the hospital, where one is listed in serious condition and the other is listed in grave condition and not expected to survive.
 

