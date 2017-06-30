North Carolina Police Officer Helps Woman in Need

A North Carolina Police Officer's act of kindness has gone viral.

Courtney Bailey says Durham Officer D.P. Strandh pulled her over on Tuesday and she admitted to having several violations.

But instead of a ticket, Bailey says she gained a new appreciation for law enforcement.

Courtney bailey admits it.

She was speeding... She was not wearing her seatbelt... And she had an expired inspection.



When Officer Strandh pulled her over, she should've gotten a few tickets.



Instead, she got a favor that changed her view on life.

Officer Strandh took her to get a new inspection and a new tire as gifts to her.

Bailey says she recently lost her job and was on her way to donate plasma in exchange for money when Officer Strandh pulled her over.



Since her video posted, Bailey says it's received thousands of views and people have reached out to her… including offering to help her find a job.