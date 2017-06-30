Laurel County Couple Charged With Child Abuse

A couple in London, Kentucky has been arrested and charged with child abuse.

According to arrest citations, three children were at church when people there spotted bruises on an 8-year-old girl's arm. That's when the girl and the other two children, ages 5 and 6, began describing the abuse to the people at the church and police were called.

The documents said the mother's boyfriend, Cozar C. Celestino, 34, allegedly hit the children with a belt or tied them up with a belt and left them lying on the floor.

Celestino is also accused of forcing the children to sleep in a closet and bathroom… only allowing them out to eat.

The mother of the children, Jennifer Venable, 26, is accused of hitting the children with her fist and striking them with a belt.

Both Venable and Celestino are facing several charges related to child abuse and are being held in the Laurel County Detention Center.

