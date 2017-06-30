KSP Confirms Murray State Explosion Was Due to Gas Leak

Campus operations resumed as normal Thursday after an explosion at Murray State University caused major damage to one of the dorms.

University Advancement Vice President Adrienne King provided an update on the explosion at 5:10 p.m. Thursday.

She confirms that, in addition to New Richmond, the explosion damaged the school's Hester, Clark and Hart residential halls, as well as Winslow Dining Hall.

"The extent of that damage is still being assessed," King says. She says there are also other facilities that sustained minor damage.