SoKY Area Residents Have Opportunity to Become Life Savers

You can get registered to become a Basic Life Saver (BLS) provider right here in Bowling Green as a part of American Heart Association's Back To School sessions.

For a fee of $35, an online session, and a 30 minute hands-on test--One undergrad Vanderbilt medical student got certified for two years as a BLS provider Thursday night.

BLS certification is designed for those in the health care field, but Kentucky Health and Safety Training (KHST) also offers "heart saver" courses designed for schools, workplaces, and the general public.

Chase Smith, an instructor for KHST urges that choking and other medical emergency's can arise anyplace, anytime and in all ages... being certified could mean the difference between life and death,

"Probably about 70-80% of cardiac arrests happen outside of the hospital and most people do not begin CPR, you know, outside on the streets and unfortunately that leads to a not-so-good ending in the end. If people come and take this course, they begin CPR, you know, out here on the streets--hopefully leads to a much better ending, rather than waiting on the fire department and EMS to arrive."

For more information on dates and times of training sessions, you can visit www.kyhealthsafety.net.